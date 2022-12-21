The rising cost of living and the ability to mingle with friends and family post COVID will have Queenslanders spending more the festive season according to Australian retailers.
The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) sales predictions with Roy Morgan forecasts Queenslanders are set to spend $13.5 billion the 2022 festive season, up almost 7 per cent over 2022.
The ARA anticipates Australians will spend a whopping $66 billion in the November to December Christmas trading period which is up 6.4 per cent on spending in 2022.
According to ARA CEO Paul Cahra, the numbers are driven by prince increases and more spending on feed and hospitality post-pandemic.
"These are great results, however, it's important to acknowledge that price increases are a factor in these numbers and are also driving Australians to spend to get in ahead of inflation," he said.
"Aussies truly plan to eat, drink and be merry this Christmas. It's no surprise we are seeing a shift towards food and entertaining with the holiday period over the past two years spent in the shadow of lockdowns,"
"The news couldn't come at a better time for the hospitality sector who have endured more pain than most businesses through the pandemic."
Queenslanders are expected to be the third highest spenders, with New South Wales tipped to drop a record $20.8 billion, up 7.7 per cent, and Victoria to fork out 17.1 billion, up 5.2 per cent.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
