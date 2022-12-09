Redland City Bulletin

RedCity roar re-signs leading player Nelson Larkins for 2023

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated December 12 2022 - 1:13pm, first published December 10 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RedCity Roar player Nelson Larkins has re-signed for 2023. Picture supplied

Basketball workhorse and key leader Nelson Larkins is the latest player to re-sign with the RedCity Roar ahead of the NBL1 season as pre-season inches closer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.