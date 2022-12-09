Basketball workhorse and key leader Nelson Larkins is the latest player to re-sign with the RedCity Roar ahead of the NBL1 season as pre-season inches closer.
The former Adelaide 36er is fan favourite in the Redlands and will play a key role for the Bayside club.
Head Coach Colby Stefanovic said Larkin had an important leadership role in the team.
"We are lucky to have Nelson back for our NBL1 season. He is a fantastic leader on and off the court for our team and club," he said.
"I am looking forward to continuing what we have put in place from last season."
NBL1 Chairman Jason Fiddes said the 2023 season was shaping up to be a high-quality competition.
"A lot of work is going on behind the scenes to ensure 2023 is one of our best seasons yet," he said.
"There is no doubt about the quality on display but the experience will be the best in the conference, so dont miss out."
The NBL1 pre-season will officially commence in the coming weeks as the squad nears completion.
Larkins is the fifth male signing announcement for the club, as key players, Kane Bishop, Alec Godinet and Mitch Poilain re-signing, and development player Gareth Lyle bumped up to the NBL1 roster.
The NBL1 season will officially kick off for RedCity Roar men's and women's sides at JBS Stadium against the Ipswich Force on March 26.
All NBL1 games will be live streamed in 2023 for fans to watch from anywhere.
