Mount Cotton
A Christmas dance will be held at the Mount Cotton Hall on December 17 from 7.30pm, $10 entry. Old time and new vogue dances with live music by Mike Woollett, tea and coffee provided.
Cleveland
Raby Bay Harbour will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland on December 14-18 for Redland City Council's Christmas on the Coast. Buy tickets online.
Cleveland
Bring a cuppa to the Cleveland Library and hand-paint wooden Christmas ornaments to gift to loved ones or hang on your tree Thursday, December 15 from 10-11am.
Redlands
Put your running shoes on for the Redlands Hash House Harriers weekly Monday night social run or walk. From 6.15pm bring your torch for a 5-6km walk or 8-10km run. Phone Trish on 0418885137 to find out more.
Birkdale
Visit Craft Brew House at Birkdale for live music performed by local artists Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Wellington Point
Australian Sewing Guild Group Sew Sensational meets at the Wellington Point Community Hall on the third Saturday of each month from 10am-4pm. Refine your sewing skills or try something new. Email asg.sewsensational.qld@aussew.org.au.
Birkdale
No Lights No Lycra dances in the dark every Wednesday from 5.45-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.
Redlands
The Lions Club of Capalaba is selling the Lions Christmas Cakes and Puddings at Alex Hills Shopping Centre Monday to Friday from 9am-3pm until December 23.
