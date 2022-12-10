Weekly wrap: opposition plans for satellite hospital

Hi readers,
Journalist Emily here to share some highlights from the Redland City Bulletin this week.
I hope you stayed cool in the heatwave this week. I reported that the mercury rose to the mid to high 30s for a scorching week across the Redlands after a cool and wet start to the summer.
Jordi wrote an interesting story about the Redland Satellite Hospital when Health Minister Yvette D'Ath took aim at the opposition over its criticism of the $280 million program and declared the LNP would move to sell off the facilities if it won government in 2024, which Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson denied and said any suggestion of a potential sale was an attempt to distract from the government's health failings.
Jordi also reported that expensive music equipment was damaged, windows smashed and priceless photo memories shattered during a senseless act of vandalism at Edgar Harley Hall in Cleveland which forced Redland City Bands to temporarily relocate rehearsals during the busy festive period
From the good news desk this week, I shared a story about Thornlands swimmer Summer-Skye Crisp who claimed an impressive nine gold medals from ten individual events as she made her international debut for Australia at the Vitrus Oceania Games. Crisp is just 14-years-old and was the youngest member of the Aussie team. What an amazing achievement!
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading, have a great day and stay cool!
Kind regards,
Emily Lowe
Journalist.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.