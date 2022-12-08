Severe thunderstorms are expected to bear down on south-east Queensland today, bringing the risk of damaging wind gusts and large hail.
Forecasters say the wild weather is likely for large parts of the region and are urging residents to watch for area-specific warnings if storms begin to develop.
The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast map for Thursday shows Redlands, Logan, Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Scenic Rim are all in the predicted firing line.
Damaging wind gusts and large hail have been listed as the major hazards.
The threat of more rain comes just hours after thunderstorms lashed parts of the south-east during the early hours of Thursday morning, leaving thousands of homes without power.
Redlands received about 12mm between 2am and 5am as a band swept across the city and surrounds.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to prepare for storms by moving cars undercover and securing loose outdoors items.
Severe weather warnings are available at bom.gov.au.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.