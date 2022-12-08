Redland City Bulletin

Severe thunderstorms likely for south-east Queensland on Thursday

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated December 8 2022 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting severe thunderstorms for south-east Queensland. File picture/supplied

Severe thunderstorms are expected to bear down on south-east Queensland today, bringing the risk of damaging wind gusts and large hail.

