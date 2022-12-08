Redland City Council is working with an engineering firm as it investigates repairs to a landslip which has forced the closure of a foreshore walking track at Wellington Point.
The embankment located alongside the Esplanade slipped during heavy rain in February and is closed for rehabilitation works.
Signs at the site advise residents that there is evidence of asbestos in the embankment relating to historical filling.
The council said in a statement that it had engaged an engineering firm who would investigate rehabilitation options for the site.
"According to feedback from the consultant, the risk to private property of further land slippage is low," a council statement read.
"The landslip also caused the closure of the foreshore track between Main Road and the eastern side of Wellington Point Recreation Reserve."
The track will remain closed until works are completed but the reserve is still accessible via Main Road, which stretches back to the suburb's major dining and shopping precinct.
Redland City Council said a time frame for completion had not yet been established due to the complex nature of the work.
"Council is working with specialised organisations to minimise the project risks and impact to the community," a council statement read.
"Fencing and signage alerting the public of hazards on Esplanade will remain until further notice, and council advises residents to kindly keep away from the area.
"Council will continue to keep residents informed as more information becomes available."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.