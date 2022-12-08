Experts are urging motorists to put their petrol spending under the microscope with a new price cycle tipped to emerge in south-east Queensland and force a price increase before Christmas.
Compare the Market spokesman Chris Ford said motorists should fill up in the next week as the lower unleaded prices currently available were unlikely to remain in place for the entirety of the festive season.
The average price for regular unleaded in greater Brisbane was hovering around $1.70 per litre on Thursday, a far cry from the more than $2 being offered in early November.
Capalaba, Birkdale and Wellington Point are currently home to the cheapest prices in the Redlands, with Ampol, 7-Eleven and BP service stations in those areas all offering $1.68 per litre.
Mr Ford said the price volatility seen over recent months was expected to continue into the New Year.
"It's entirely possible that motorists will feel the pain at the pump over the holiday season," he said.
"We know this week alone in Brisbane, some retailers have charged as much as $2.14 per litre, while we've also seen prices as low as $1.56 a litre.
"It's never been more important to put your petrol spending under the microscope, especially as we head into one of the most expensive times of the year."
Mr Ford said south-east Queensland was currently at the bottom of the price cycle, meaning motorists were filling up on the cheaper end of the scale.
"As it stands, oil prices have dropped in the last week, which means that the wholesale price should drop too but at this stage, it has been fairly steady in comparison," he said.
"Lower oil prices and wholesale costs should technically be reflected at the bowser, but we know that retailers can, and do, set their own prices.
"It's a bit of a funny festive season when it comes to fuel this year. A number of factors are at play that should see prices drop, but sadly, this may not be the case."
Mr Ford said it was important for motorists to keep a possible price hike in mind if hitting the road for the festive season.
"We're still expecting a new fuel price cycle which will see fuel prices rise once again in the lead-up to Christmas. If you see cheap fuel, try to fill up in the next week or so," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
