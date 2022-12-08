Redland City Bulletin

New fuel cycle tipped to hit south-east Queensland before Christmas

JC
By Jordan Crick
December 9 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new fuel price cycle is expected to hit south-east Queensland before Christmas and force unleaded prices to rise. File picture

Experts are urging motorists to put their petrol spending under the microscope with a new price cycle tipped to emerge in south-east Queensland and force a price increase before Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.