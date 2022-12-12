Forthcoming developments are set to boost the number of public swimming areas in the Redlands, but council insists the popular Cleveland Aquatic Centre remains firmly in its future plans.
The facility off Russell Street, which is managed by Balgravia Leisure on behalf of Redland City Council, recently received a $1.3 million upgrade and costs about $166,000 each year to maintain.
Responding to questions about plans for the centre after further swimming facilities open at the new developments, a council spokeswoman said it would continue to be maintained as a "valued community asset".
Facilities at the Cleveland Aquatic Centre include an Olympic-size pool - often used for school swimming carnivals - and a family-orientated leisure pool featuring several water play elements.
The council and state government both contributed to the $1.3 million refurbishment at the centre in 2019/20.
"Cleveland Aquatic Centre is a public facility that supports the health and well-being of residents and visitors," a council spokeswoman said.
"As such, it is one of the community services and facilities that council operates that would not be considered or expected to be profitable."
Both the Birkdale Community Precinct and Walker Corporation's proposed Toondah Harbour development will include public lagoons, but the council is yet to outline how it will pay for their ongoing maintenance.
Plans for the Mount Cotton Sport and Recreation Precinct, being built off Heinemann Road, also includes a zero-depth water play area for families.
A total of $27.7 million has been allocated across both council projects in the 2022/23 budget, with more to come in future years as part of a staged approach to construction at both sites.
A council spokeswoman said a water play area included in plans for the Mount Cotton recreation complex would differ to the leisure offerings at the aquatic centre.
"Council spends about $166,000 annually to maintain the centre, and will continue to maintain it as a valued community asset," a council spokeswoman said.
"The centre provides experiences and programs that are primarily pool based, such as swimming and learn to swim, as well as some leisure elements."
The 62-hectare Birkdale Precinct will also house a whitewater rafting facility for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, which the council hopes to use for SES swift-water rescue training after the Games.
Plans for the Olympic facility have received backlash from a section of the public, who claim to have been "broadsided" and worry the venue will be a burden for ratepayers down the track.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
