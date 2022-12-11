Redland City Bulletin readers discuss Toondah Harbour protests, new domestic violence high-risk teams and health promises at Redland Hospital in letters to the editor this week.
Step number one in the proposed Toondah Harbour Development is destruction of wetlands that provide food for migrating and resident birds.
How much longer can we continue destroying habitat and species in the name of development? The repercussions are monumental in terms of immediate and long-term effects, the science is dubious, and the accessibility and affordability of the area questionable.
B Kerr, Thorneside
A large article in last week's paper (RCB, Dec 7) is a plea from the owner of Sirromet's Terry Morris. Mr Morris talks about Cleveland potentially missing out on such a wonderful opportunity to grab the Toondah development proposal.
Considering it won't be you who ends up with the mess, smell and disruption to our suburb and paying for all the new infrastructure, I say sour grapes Mr Morris. You will sell your wine regardless of where the development is built.
P Oates, Cleveland
The Toondah EIS was commissioned by Walker Corporation. How can that possibly be an independent assessment?
Walker's projected population of their development is 6300 people. A far more realistic guess would be 10000, of whom probably 3000 would be children.
Where do they go to school? How do they get there? I don't think so, Mr Walker. Sorry.
M Ewer, Mount Cotton
Another week has gone by without another letter focusing on the big picture.
Building onto environmentally sensitive areas will continue in-line with population growth. If construction is stopped at Toondah in the Redlands, the project will be snapped up by councils in Sandgate, Redcliffe or elsewhere. Redlands locals will then complain bitterly about being overlooked once again.
The only surefire way to stop environmental degradation in the future is to vote for a party willing to put measures in place to stop population growth.
Without growth retardation, protests are just noise in the wind.
B Wills, Cleveland
As the community consultation for the draft EIS for the proposed Toondah Harbour development ends, I would like to thank the thousands of people who responded to the developer with a resounding no.
The draft EIS is a difficult document to navigate and it has taken a mammoth effort to assess it and the technical reports.
We sincerely thank the professionals and academics who have personally come to the aid of our community, by drawing attention to the flaws in the draft EIS.
It's disappointing that council and the state government appear to accept the draft EIS from their partners in the development without question.
At least now the community has some idea of the noise and other disturbance that would occur during the proposed 20-year construction.
The Toondah Alliance will be watching carefully to see how the developer has dealt with the many issues raised during this consultation period.
T Kromoloff, ACF Community Bayside/Toondah Alliance
Good to read that domestic violence high-risk teams will be set up in three more Queensland centres, one of them being in the Redlands. The teams are designed to prevent vulnerable women from slipping through the cracks.
Many functions have been held in Redlands to raise money for victims of domestic violence, including one recently at Redlands Sporting Club. I couldn't attend the function but donated $100 to Capalaba Community Centre, explaining to the young lady it was a donation to support domestic violence victims.
A friend I grew up with lived a stressful life, married to a violent man under coercive control, to the point where her life was cut short I believe from the beatings brought on over a long period of time.
She told me of not being able to leave because if she did, he would find her and kill her. Hopefully victims living under these conditions can now find safe houses, police protection and counseling to start a new life.
A Glade, Capalaba
The editorial about Redland Hospital (RCB, Dec 7) failed to paint the full picture on the health promises being delivered by the government.
While at the last election we promised a new five-level car park, we are now delivering seven levels for the same cost. The new carpark is the catalyst project to allow future upgrades and expansion at the site.
The editorial also failed to mention that we promised to build a satellite hospital in Redland Bay, which is currently ahead of schedule.
Last week we awarded the contract for an extra 28-bed ward at Redland Hospital, which is on top of the 37 beds promised at the last election.
Redlanders are well aware of my criticism directed at the Metro South Health Board over delays to the stage one upgrade. I'm glad the Health Minister has taken over control of this project and awarded the tender last week. The board's delays were not acceptable.
I believe the article was selective on health promises we are still delivering and I don't think that is acceptable.
Don Brown, Capalaba MP
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.