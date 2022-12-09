Police have released vision of the moment a Redland Bay man blows over the limit after being pulled over in Ipswich.
The 40-year-old man allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.293, which is almost six times the legal limit.
An officer is heard on the footage explaining to the man that he was pulled over for driving erratically, including failing to negotiate a corner.
Police say he was hit with a $1500 fine and had his licence disqualified for 18 months.
The footage has been released to coincide with the launch of Operation Charger, an almost two-month long road safety operation targeting drink and drug driving, speeding and seat belt use.
Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Stream said more than 2000 drink drivers were detected from about 170,000 tests during last year's operation.
"This year we're expecting to conduct more breath tests and we have a simple ask for road users - don't drive if you've been drinking," he said.
"If you make the decision to get behind the wheel after drinking, you can expect to see us."
Mr Stream said the state-wide operation would take place over the festive season and involve a mix of highly visible and covert police.
"We want each person who travels on our roads over the Christmas and New Year period to arrive to their loved ones safely," he said.
"This year we have lost 279 lives on our roads. These are 279 families with an empty seat at Christmas lunch this year."
Operation Charger began on December 9 and will run until midnight on January 27.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.