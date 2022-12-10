The speed limit near Birkdale Recycling and Waste Centre will be dropped back as Redland City Council introduces minor traffic changes at the facility for the busy festive period.
A section of Old Cleveland Road East near the centre's entrance will be reduced from 60km/h to 40km/h for about three weeks from Saturday, December 17.
Customers will also be required to turn left only onto Old Cleveland Road East when exiting the centre.
The temporary changes will apply from December 17 to January 8, between 8am and 4pm every day.
A council spokeswoman encouraged residents to consider visiting the centre outside peak times, either early in the morning before 10am or late afternoon after 3pm.
"Residents are also encouraged to sort their load into waste and recyclable material types before arrival, to improve traffic flow through the centre," the council said.
"A bypass lane is open during peak times for anyone carrying residential green waste only."
Additional signage will be in place advising of the temporary changes and traffic controllers will be at the site entrance to manage traffic flow.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
