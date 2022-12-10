Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council introduces temporary traffic changes at Birkdale Recycling and Waste Centre

JC
By Jordan Crick
December 11 2022 - 8:00am
Traffic changes are set to take effect at the Birkdale Recycling and Waste Centre over the festive season. Picture by Redland City Council

The speed limit near Birkdale Recycling and Waste Centre will be dropped back as Redland City Council introduces minor traffic changes at the facility for the busy festive period.

