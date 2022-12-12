Redland City Bulletin

Summer species dominate Moreton Bay, bass about in dams

By Michael Des David
December 12 2022 - 4:00pm
Rick Hughes with a bass caught with shrimp at the Hinze Damn last week. Picture supplied

The summer species dominate the fishing, but a few big snappers are still around.

