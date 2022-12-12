The summer species dominate the fishing, but a few big snappers are still around.
Last week, I heard of an enormous snapper caught from the shore of Coochiemudlo Island on a live whiting.
These big fish are not easily caught unless you have the freshest bait or are using live bait.
Mackerel fishing is in full swing with large males in the bay they are worth targeting.
The giant trevally of 20-40 kg on the close in Gold Coast reefs.
The one I got last week put up such a great fight, a 40kg trevally must be so powerful.
Black Marlin was about Palm Beach reef and out in the 50-fathom reef but also moved into shallower water.
Although the flathead numbers are down, the huge flathead is being caught.
These fish are great sports fish on light gear, and lures are very effective.
The bream fishing has improved with large bream on the incoming tides at Cleveland Point.
The large tides are when you target bream as the flow moves swiftly over the exposed rubble and rocks.
The bream feed on the crabs.
Artificial crab lures will be very effective.
The gar will be around, and the Raby Bay rocks are an ideal place to target these fish.
Ray Kennedy and Rick Hughes fished the Hinze Dam twice last week.
On the first day, they fished Ians island, where they caught a few small bass before the barred grunter arrived and ate all their shrimp.
They restocked with shrimp and ended the day with forty-seven bass and one tandanus.
The eagle had a good feed of barred grunter.
On the other day, they headed off at around 5am with a spectacular lightning display accompanied by rain that had all cleared when they arrived at the dam.
They had some shrimp left over from the last trip, so headed into the honey tree on Ians Island to find someone tied up about twenty feet away from their favourite tree.
The day's tally was thirty-eight bass and a few barred grunter are back with the warmer weather.
The best bass was 42cm, with the majority under 30cm.
All were tagged and released.
If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
