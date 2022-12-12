Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Tigers prodigy Stephan Muller notches unbeaten century against University of Queensland

JC
By Jordan Crick
December 12 2022 - 4:00pm
Century-maker Stephan Muller in action against Sandgate-Redcliffe during a previous season. Picture supplied

Stephan Muller has again shown why he is one of the most prodigious young cricket talents in the Redlands with an unbeaten first grade century against University of Queensland.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

