Stephan Muller has again shown why he is one of the most prodigious young cricket talents in the Redlands with an unbeaten first grade century against University of Queensland.
Muller carried his bat through the entire 96-over day to finish on 148* after Redlands won the toss and elected to bat first at Wep Harris Oval in Brisbane.
His marathon 271-ball innings on day one spanned more than six hours and included 64 runs in boundaries.
Muller played his junior cricket at Tigers, including in the club's Lord's Taverners side only a few years ago, and has received mentoring from local ?? turned baggy green sensation Marnus Labuschagne.
It was an innings of individual brilliance and showed experience that belies his age, with only one other top six batsmen passing 20 on day one for the Tigers.
Cameos from Leigh Drennan and Carter Pearson added important runs to the total but the innings has so far belonged to Muller, who will get a chance to push past 150 on Saturday when the Tigers resume at 6/249.
Redlands sit in third place on the two-day ladder, with UQ in second, making the last day of play before the Christmas break on Saturday vital for both sides.
First grade: Redlands 6/249 (S Muller 148*, C Pearson 27, L Drennan 22) v University of Queensland at Wep Harris Oval, St Lucia
Redlands Tigers product Marnus Labuschagne has continued a dominant start to the Australian summer of cricket, scoring a third straight century against the West Indies.
Labuschagne racked up 163 in a 297-run stand with Travis Head as Australia wrapped up the two-match series against the West Indies in Adelaide.
He will take his impeccable form into the first test against South Africa at the Gabba in Brisbane starting on Saturday.
The 28-year-old became the second fastest batsman to 3000 Test Match runs in Adelaide, behind only Don Bradman.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
