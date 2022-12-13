Property details:
Victoria Point
With expansive living and entertaining areas, this quality two storey home has been built with family in mind.
Everyone will enjoy the large, spacious living areas including a rumpus/games room with built-in bar and timber racked ceilings.
The kitchen has been recently upgraded with stone bench tops, ample storage, quality appliances and a servery window to the alfresco area for easy entertaining.
There are four spacious bedrooms, the master with an ensuite and a private balcony.
The home also boasts a recently resealed and painted roof.
Side access outside is ideal for a boat or caravan and there is an awning covering the extra-long driveway, ideal for parking vehicles.
The yard is peaceful and inviting with well established fruit trees such as orange, lime, and grapefruit.
A huge double bay shed at the rear would be fabulous for tradies or as a workshop.
The home is positioned on a large block in a quiet tree lined cul-de-sac adjacent to parkland with a recently upgraded playground, perfect for the children.
It is also close to schools, shops, and walking distance to Thompsons Beach.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
