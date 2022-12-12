A rising New Zealand basketball star has been snapped up by the RedCity Roar ahead of the 2023 NBL1 season.
Qaizden Stephano was discovered by basketball development program Hustlers Basketball NZ.
The 18-year-old centre has experience at the junior and international level and was invited to the exclusive Steven Adams Camps, an invitational program to build student basketball players in New Zealand.
Head Coach Cassie Dover said she was excited to have Stephano, also known as 'Q' on board.
"She is athletic and big, adding size to our roster but most importantly she has great character and has a clear goal in wanting to be better and strive beyond NBL1 which I think will be great for us," she said,
"I look forward to helping her in her personal journey and am pumped to see what she can bring to RedCity this season."
Stephano's signing is the latest new additions to the RedCity Roar women's side following the announcement Lily Rotunno's signing off the back of a rookie season as a development player with the WNBL Sydney Flames.
Bayside Basketball Club product Jaylen Cooper also re-signed for the RedCity Roar's 2023 women's program after an outstanding season in 2022.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
