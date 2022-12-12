Redland City Bulletin

Family attends exhibition launch at Cleveland

By Linda Muller
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:35pm, first published 1:39pm
Arthur and Helen Duggan on Wellington Point were among the Randall relations to attend the opening of the Richard Randall exhibition at the Redland Art Gallery on December 9.

Helen Duggan of Wellington Point never met her great great uncle artist Richard Randall, but she feels she knows him through his work and artistic legacy.

