Helen Duggan of Wellington Point never met her great great uncle artist Richard Randall, but she feels she knows him through his work and artistic legacy.
She was one of seven Randall descendants to attend the launch of a Redland Art Gallery exhibition on December 9, joined by cousins Judith Campanini of Wellington Point, Marion Neibling of Ormiston, Carolyn Randall of Cleveland, Carolyn Cossills of Perth, Steven Randall of Canberra and Bill Chandler of Coffs Harbour.
Also visiting the gallery was William Randall, who continues to live in the historic family home Somersby Grange at Birkdale Road, Birkdale.
A volunteer at the Redland Museum, Ms Duggan said the exhibition was first mooted by exhibitions officer Rick Thomason and former gallery director Emma Bain about 18 months ago.
"It has been a process and there was a time when I hoped I'd make it and be here when it happens. I feel relieved that I am well enough to see it. And I am absolutely thrilled," Ms Duggan, aged 86, said.
A prolific artist of watercolours, oils, pastels and carvings, Richard Randall's family had donated about 600 paintings to the Brisbane City Hall gallery with the last exhibition occurring there in 2008.
Selected works at the Redland Art Gallery at Cleveland include portraits and landscapes, many of which are from Richard Randall's time in England. The family moved to live in the Redlands in 1900, just six years before his death at age 37.
His family legacy remains with one of his etchings the inspiration for a lychgate placed at the Clarke Street entrance to Cleveland cemetery in 1927.
Mayor Karen Williams said a replica of the lychgate, which was originally commissioned by Richard's father in memory of his wife and two sons, was installed at the cemetery last year as part of a major upgrade.
The current exhibition which includes an original carving is presented by Redland Art Gallery in partnership with the Museum of Brisbane and Randall family descendants.
The exhibition will be at the gallery until January 22.
