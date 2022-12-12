Redland City Bulletin

Redland women give talks about past, present and future

December 13 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speakers at this year's SI Bayside Women's Voices 25 Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, Tori van der Donk, Kirstyn Haynes, and Isabelle Treasure. Picture supplied

Bayside women have reflected on 25 years of speaking up on women's issues in the Redlands and shared their hopes and dreams for the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.