Bayside women have reflected on 25 years of speaking up on women's issues in the Redlands and shared their hopes and dreams for the future.
Soroptimist International Bayside celebrated its 25th Women's Voices event under the theme 'Looking Forward, Looking Back.'
Four female speakers, Artist Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, fashion designer Kirstyn Haynes, accountant Tori van der Donk and Year 12 student Isabelle Treasure each reflected on their achievements and challenges they faced along the way.
All speakers emphasised the need to be willing to change direction and to seize all opportunities when they arise, having explored a range of pathways.
Ms Van der Donk abandoned civil engineering for a more family friendly field of accounting after becoming a mother, and both Ms Cockatoo-Collins and and Ms Haynes worked to turn their creative skills and passion into successful business enterprises.
Miss Treasure paid tribute tribute to the significant mentoring role that her teachers had played in her life and shared how she was encouraged by the greater focus on students' mental health and well-being she observed in schools.
In relation to gender equality over the past 25 years, speakers agreed that although progress had been made, there was still a long way to go to achieve parity in many areas.
Redland Rhapsody Chorus opened the evening with two songs as, they have done at several Women's Voices events, and harpist Jill Praeger entertained guests before dinner.
Three members of Soroptimist International Bayside also received 5-year service pins, and one member was acknowledged for 30 years of service.
