An 11-year-old Wellington Point golfer who has been honing his skills at Redland Bay has won a state title.
Kenneth Hinton got his first set of clubs at just three years old and started playing golf when he was seven.
This year he was crowned Junior Golf Queensland Season winner after an outstanding run in 2022.
Father Simon Hinton said his son was a member of the Redland Bay Golf Club and played regularly with his brother Roger.
"He enjoys playing well and winning and executing shots he's been practising," he said.
"He competed in the Junior Golf Queensland tour against about 40 other kids across 11 events throughout the year and came out as the gross winner with the lowest average score for the season."
After the win, Hinton was selected to announce the names of some of the players at the PGA Tournament in Brisbane.
"Although nervous to be chosen to announce players at the PGA championship this year, it was very exciting and he got to meet some of the Australian and international stars of golf," Mr Hinton said
"As well as playing at Redland Bay and Wynum he also plays at Meadowbrook where he won the Junior Club Championship for the year."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.