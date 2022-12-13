A Birkdale man who was born blind is not letting a lack of sight hold him back from his passion for music as he prepares his new album off the back of a number one song on the Australian Country Music Chart.
Steve Sparrow was born blind after he contracted Norrie disease and was given a guitar Christmas when he was just 10-years-old.
He said music has always played a major part in his life.
"Before the guitar, I had some keyboards, which I was really bad at. The keyboards were a chore. But when I got the guitar, that changed everything. It was never practice - it became an obsession," Mr Sparrow said.
"I can't imagine a life without a guitar. It's a part of what I do. It's part of who I am."
Mr Sparrow and his sister started their singing duo, The Sparrows, when he was still in high school and they performed at country music festivals in Australia and abroad before he went solo in the 90s.
The 48-year-old said there was no better feeling than being on stage.
"The energy of a live audience is full on but, as a blind person, you do tend to interpret it a bit differently," he said.
"A sighted performer might see a guy in the crowd and imagine a song he might enjoy. I can't do that. But I'm a good listener and I tend to work off reactions."
Mr Sparrow is finishing up his album called Now and Forever. The title track is dedicated to his wife, Karen, and should be available early in the new year.
His last album was released in 2017 called Paint Your Cactus Green, including the single Social Network Freak which hit number one on the Australian Country Music Chart.
When he's not performing in pubs, clubs, or festivals across south-east Queensland her works with other artists at the Sparrow Sound Studio.
Mr Sparrow is also a producer for Reading Radio, a not-for-profit organisation to service south-east Queensland's vision impaired and blind communities.
In 2022, he received his second nomination for Blind Australia of the Year and performed at the awards night in October.
Mr Sparrow has been a National Insurance Disability Scheme (NDIS) participant since 2019 and uses assistive technology like a screen reader and has help with transportation and domestic duties around the family home.
He said his quality of life had changed since he joined the NDIS, which allowed him to perform two-three times a week.
"In the days before NDIS, you'd have to shell out for technology and other supports. It was not an easy thing to keep on funding," he said.
"Now I can easily get to jam sessions I may not otherwise have got to. I can keep the house maintained. I can get a lot more things done."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
