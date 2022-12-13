Redland City Bulletin
Our People

Birkdale muso does not let a lack of sight hold him back

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 4:05pm
Birkdale musician Steve Sparrow is chasing his musical dreams. Picture supplied

A Birkdale man who was born blind is not letting a lack of sight hold him back from his passion for music as he prepares his new album off the back of a number one song on the Australian Country Music Chart.

Local News

