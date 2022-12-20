Pursuing your hearing health need not be overwhelming Advertising Feature

You'll be surprised to know that around 75 per cent of people who receive hearing aids for the first time do not continue wearing them.

That's a bewildering statistic and one that should and can be reduced.



A Better Ear audiologist Penelope Woods said people usually approach a hearing clinic because they want to hear better, but hearing health is extremely complex and a treatment model focused on sales can result in bad outcomes for the patient.



"Hearing aids should be selected based on what is clinically appropriate for the person being treated and what best meets their goals," she said.



A Better Ear is a privately owned and fully independent hearing clinic in Cleveland, specialising in adult hearing rehabilitation, providing hearing tests, impartial advice and hearing aids.



It is not owned or controlled by any hearing device manufacturers, suppliers or global chains which means that patients receive the best unbiased and tailored hearing solutions that ensure hearing aid use is continued.



"We put a special focus on patient-centred care to reduce the impact of hearing loss to improve social connectedness.



"This leads to better outcomes including a more fulfilling life, with reduced social stigma or isolation associated with hearing loss.

"We're changing the way people think about hearing care, one person at a time," she said.



A Better Ear has no preferred supplier agreement and no minimum volume requirements with any device manufacturer or supplier.



To ensure clinical integrity, staff and directors accept no commission or incentive payments related to the supply of devices.



If you are concerned about your hearing, Penelope recommends taking notes over a few days to work out when, and where, you are struggling to hear.



Take notice of such things as difficulty hearing speech in noise, asking your partner to repeat themselves more often or always using your phone's loud speaker.



Penelope also advises people to understand the difference between an audiologist and an audiometrist to assist them with choices.



Rather than solely focusing on dispensing hearing aids, an audiologist has a comprehensive understanding of the auditory system and a much wider scope of medical practice.



A Masters' qualification, with a minimum two years intensive post-graduate university training is required.



"This is critical to understand diseases of the ear when consulting on hearing health," Penelope said.



"Furthermore, audiologists have a superior understanding of the link between hearing and cognition, the complexities of tinnitus, and can provide a comprehensive diagnosis and rehabilitation based on evidence."

All hearing devices prescribed at A Better Ear are selected based on what is clinically appropriate for the person being treated and what best meets their goals.