Redlands is on alert for more thunderstorms on Tuesday but the Bureau of Meteorology expects the city will be spared the worst of conditions, with severe weather likely to be confined to areas north of Brisbane.
The Bureau warns large hail and heavy rainfall will be among the main threats in areas at greatest risk of storm activity, which includes the Sunshine Coast and Central Queensland.
The warning for wild weather in the south-east corner comes after a storm front swept across the region late on Monday evening, lighting up the night sky and triggering warnings in multiple areas.
Redlands was included in a Bureau alert for damaging winds and heavy rain shortly after 8pm last night.
The city is a possibility of more thunderstorms across the afternoon and evening on Tuesday, but they are unlikely to be severe and rainfall is expected to be limited to between 2-8mm.
That is because areas north of Brisbane and beyond are shaping as the most likely candidates to wear the brunt of severe thunderstorm activity, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast mapping.
Residents are reminded of the top tips to keep themselves and their properties safe during bouts of wild weather, which includes moving cars undercover and securing loose outdoor items.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
