Bureau of Meteorology issues warning for possible thunderstorms in Redlands

By Jordan Crick
Updated December 13 2022 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
More thunderstorms are possible for the Redlands and surrounds on Tuesday. Picture from the Bureau of Meteorology

Redlands is on alert for more thunderstorms on Tuesday but the Bureau of Meteorology expects the city will be spared the worst of conditions, with severe weather likely to be confined to areas north of Brisbane.

