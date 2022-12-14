Redland City Council has urged residents to prepare for storm and bushfire season by signing up for local emergency notifications to keep updated during severe weather events and emergencies.
Redland Coasts alert messaging service is part of Council's disaster and emergency communications.
Mayor and Local Disaster Management Group chair Karen Williams said it was important for residents to stay aware and prepare.
"It is also important to stay informed during a disaster event and the Redlands Coast Alerts messaging service is just one of the channels available to our community," she said.
"Residents can sign up to receive community alerts, which are issued when there are significant impacts to the community.
"This could include information on a water shutdown, gas leak, toxic smoke hazard, fire, or details on sandbag stations and evacuation centres.
"Residents can also register to receive flood warnings for four local roads - Allan Day Drive in Wellington Point, Avalon Road in Sheldon, Moores Road in Redland Bay, and the corner of Nelson and Pitt roads in Wellington Point.
"There is also an option to sign up for Bureau of Meteorology warnings and alerts."
Cr Williams said the localised alerts did not replace official warning from the BOM or Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.
"The local service complements the messaging issued by state agencies through their social media channels and through the BOM Weather app, which pushes out notifications," she said.
"As it is an opt-in service, Redlands Coast Alerts will only be sent to people who register to receive them.
To Register, visit the Redlands Coast Disaster Dashboard at disaster.redland.qld.gov.au, select the green 'Redlands Coast Alerts' tile and follow the instructions.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
