Redland City Bulletin

Redland residents urged to sign up for local emergency alerts

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 14 2022 - 4:00pm
A car stuck in floodwaters on Avalon Road, Sheldon during severe weather in March, 2022. Picture by Redland City Council

Redland City Council has urged residents to prepare for storm and bushfire season by signing up for local emergency notifications to keep updated during severe weather events and emergencies.

Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

