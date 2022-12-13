Redland City Bulletin

Some changes to access on Minjerribah with construction pause

December 14 2022 - 8:00am
Stage one of the MInjerribah Panorama Coastal Walk was completed in December 2021. Picture by Redland City Council

Residents and visitors to North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) this holiday period have been warned to take caution near construction sites as work is paused on the Minjerribah Panorama Coastal Walk project.

