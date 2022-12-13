Residents and visitors to North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) this holiday period have been warned to take caution near construction sites as work is paused on the Minjerribah Panorama Coastal Walk project.
To help people trying to get to the island over the busy period, Redland City Council has also opened up more parking at Toondah Harbour.
Work on stage two wrapped up on Friday, December 9 to support businesses and residents over the Christmas holiday period.
Construction will recommence on Monday, January 23, 2023.
During the pause period the construction site will be fenced off for for public safety and an additional refuge area will be created to allow two areas for wildlife movement only.
Pedestrians will be directed to walk along the path on the built-up side of Mooloomba Road, in accordance with the existing Traffic Management Plan set up for the site.
Variable Message Signs warning people to be aware of kangaroos on the road will be installed at each approach to the project site and will remain until the works are completed.
Work on stage two of the Minjerribah Panorama Coastal Walk is expected to be completed in late June 2023 if weather permits.
Stage two works include roadway upgrades, continuation of the pedestrian pathway and boardwalks from Frenchman's Stairs to Point Lookout Village, completion of the renewal of Frenchman's Stairs down to Frenchman's Beach, renewed picnic areas and facilities, and additional car park spaces on the southern side of Mooloomba Road.
More information on the project is available on Council's Your Say webpage.
Redland City Council is opening up free extra temporary vehicle parking at Toondah Harbour to help increase the parking capacity over the summer peak period.
The overflow areas off Wharf Street and at the opposite side of the carpark, will be available from December 19 2022 to January 31, 2023 for the summer holiday season, including Australia Day.
