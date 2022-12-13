Redland City Council's customer service centres will be among several non-essential services to close over the Christmas and New Year period.
Other council facilities that will shut down during the festive season include libraries, art galleries, the Redland Performing Arts Centre, Indigiscapes, Redland Animal Shelter and RecycleWorld at Redland Bay.
Council's emergency service centre will remain operational during the closure period for council-related emergencies, while kerbside waste and recycling collection will also continue as normal.
See the full list of closures for the festive season below.
Customer Service Centres
Cleveland and Capalaba will close from 4.30pm on Friday, December 23 and re-open at 8.30am on Tuesday, January 3.
Victoria Point will close from 5pm on Friday, December 23 and re-open at 9am on Tuesday, January 3
Council's Contact Centre (for telephone calls) will close at 4.30pm on Friday, December 23 until 8.30am on January 3 2023.
Recycling and Waste Centres and collection services
Kerbside waste and recycling collections will continue as normal over the holiday period. Bins must be placed before 6am on the day of collection. Park and street bin collections will also occur as scheduled.
For kerbside bins that were missed and not emptied between December 26 and January 2, please phone the after hours number (3829 8999) to arrange a collection.
All recycling and waste centres will be closed on Christmas Day and will operate normal opening hours at all other times.
Increased visitors are expected during peak Christmas periods and changed traffic conditions are planned for Birkdale Recycling and Waste Centre.
Online new bin and repair requests submitted after Wednesday, December 21 will be actioned from Tuesday, January 3.
The last trading day for RecycleWorld at Redland Bay is Friday, December 23 and it will re-open on Friday, January 6. Usual trading times are Tuesday and Friday, 10am-2pm.
Redlands Coast Visitor Information Centre
Redlands Coast Visitor Information Centre will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day only, and is otherwise open seven days a week between 9am-4pm.
Redland Animal Shelter
The animal shelter at Cleveland will be closed on Christmas Day only. Limited opening hours (9am-12pm) apply from Boxing Day up to and including Monday, January 2.
Council Libraries
Capalaba, Cleveland and Victoria Point libraries will be closed from 4pm on Saturday, December 24 until 9am on January 3.
Dunwich library closes from 11.30am on Saturday 24 December 2022 until 9am on Tuesday 3 January 2023.
Point Lookout Library: closed from 5pm on Friday, December 23 until 10am on January 3.
Russell Island Library: closed from 1pm on Christmas Eve until 9.30am on Wednesday, January 4.
Mobile Library: closed from 3pm on Thursday, December 22 at the Wellington Point stop. Reopening 9am on January 3 at the Victoria Point stop.
During closures, no items will be due and all after hours return chutes will be closed. The digital library will remain open at redland.qld.gov.au/libraries.
Redland Performing Arts Centre
The centre will be closed from 4pm on Friday, December 23 and reopens at 9am on Monday, January 9. Tickets can be purchased through the RPAC website during this time.
Redland Art Gallery (RAG)
RAG Cleveland will be closed from 4pm on December 23 and reopen at 9am on January 3.
RAG Capalaba will be closed from 5pm on December 23 and reopen at 9am on January 3.
Redlands IndigiScapes Centre and Nursery, Capalaba
The IndigiScapes Centre and Botanic Gardens will be closed from 4pm on Friday, December 23 and reopen at 8am on January 3. The walking trails will remain open.
The Native Nursery will be closed from 3pm on December 23 and reopen at 10am on Monday, January 9.
The IndigiScapes café will be closed from 4pm on Thursday, December 22 and reopen at 8am on Wednesday, January 4.
