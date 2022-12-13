Redland City Bulletin

Full list: Council announces closure of all non-essential services for festive season

December 14 2022 - 8:00am
Redland City Council has announced the closure of non-essential services for the Christmas and New Year period. Picture by Redland City Council

Redland City Council's customer service centres will be among several non-essential services to close over the Christmas and New Year period.

Local News

