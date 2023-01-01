Redland City Bulletin

Celebrate drivers who go above and beyond from behind the wheel

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
January 2 2023 - 8:00am
Nominate your bus driver for the 2022 Queensland Bus Driver of the year awards. File picture

South-east Queensland residents can nominate their favourite bus drivers who go above and beyond for their communities while sitting behind the wheel for state recognition.

