South-east Queensland residents can nominate their favourite bus drivers who go above and beyond for their communities while sitting behind the wheel for state recognition.
Nominations are open for the fourth 2022 Queensland Bus Driver of the year awards to celebrate the contribution bus drivers make to keep the state moving.
Awards are presented across three categories, South East Queensland bus drivers (South East Queensland bus drivers (covering Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton and Redlands council areas), Regional bus drivers (drivers in regional centres outside of SEQ and long-distance bus drivers), and school bus drivers in all cities and towns.
Head of Translink Sally Stannard said the winners would be announced at the Queensland Bus Industry Council (QBIC) annual conference and dinner in Cairns on April 14 2023, with the winning drivers to be presented with a trophy and $1000 cash prize.
"Queensland bus drivers have done an extraordinary job over the past 12 months and deserve to receive an extraordinary thank you," Ms Stannard said.
"By nominating, you can make such a positive impact in their life. We would love for customers to support Queensland bus drivers by submitting a nomination and supporting their favourite driver.
"This is year we have included long-distance bus drivers as they too play an integral role in providing transport for Queenslanders and deserved to be recognised."
Ms Stannard said more than 1200 nominations across the three categories were recorded last year and 6500 votes were submitted for the finalists.
"Our 2021 winners set an extremely high standard for other Queensland bus drivers to follow with their friendly customer service and strong driving standards every time they are behind the wheel," she said.
"If you're not sure of your driver's name and you think they're doing a great job, we would encourage you to note the bus route number, the date and time, so the information can be passed on to Translink and used to submit a nomination."
Nominations will be reviewed by judges to narrow down three finalsts in each catgegory and the final decision will be put to a public vote.
Translink is offering people who nominate a driver the chance to win one of 10, $100 gift cards. The giveaway will be offered during the nomination period only.
The shortlisting of finalists will begin in January, 2023 before the public can vote on the finalists from March, 2023.
Customers can nominate their favourite driver by visiting the Translink website.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.