Phones and seatbelt cameras catch more than 170k offences

More than 170,000 drivers and front-seat passengers have been caught out wearing seatbelts incorrectly or using phones behind the wheel in the first year of detection camera enforcement in Queensland.
The cameras snapped 119,862 drivers using phones illegally and 52,542 drivers or front-seat passengers not wearing seatbelts or wearing them correctly.
Drivers caught by the cameras receive a $1078 fine and lose four demerit points for both offences, double demerits for repeat offences within 12 months, and learners face losing their license after the first offence.
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said offenders needed to consider the value of their life before they picked up a phone while driving.
"Using a mobile phone while driving is as dangerous as driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.07-0.10," he said.
"By law, you must not have your phone in your hand or resting on any part of your body, including your lap while driving, regardless of whether the phone is on or in use."
Mr Bailey said drivers had a responsibility to ensure they and their passengers were wearing a seatbelt and wearing it properly.
"Wearing a seatbelt correctly fastened and adjusted reduces the risk of serious injury in a crash by 50 per cent and death by 45 per cent," he said.
"A seatbelt, if worn correctly, should be worn across the shoulder, the chest and buckled low across the hips. A seatbelt is designed to go across these areas as they are better able to withstand a crash than other parts of the human body."
Mr Bailey said the cameras could be anywhere at anytime across the state.
"The message is simple. If you don't want one of these fines, do the right thing on our roads," he said
"All money raised through the Camera Detection Offence Program (CDOP) is reinvested in road safety initiatives and education programs.
"Road safety remains a priority and this financial year we have invested $1.5 billion state-wide, through education campaigns, road upgrades and new technologies."
More information about the cameras, fines, road rules and exemptions can be found at Mobile phone and seatbelt cameras | Transport and motoring | Queensland Government (www.qld.gov.au)
For more information on the Camera Detected Offence Program, visit: https://www.tmr.qld.gov.au/Safety/Road-safety/Camera-Detected-Offence-Program/
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
