Redland City Bulletin

More than 170,000 drivers pay up for seatbelt and phone offences

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 27 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phones and seatbelt cameras catch more than 170k offences

More than 170,000 drivers and front-seat passengers have been caught out wearing seatbelts incorrectly or using phones behind the wheel in the first year of detection camera enforcement in Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.