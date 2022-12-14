Redland Bay kindergarten students have helped seniors get into the Christmas spirit with a performance for aged care residents bringing multiple generations together for the holidays.
Little Scholars Redland Bay students donned their best festive fits in a visit to the Yarrabee Aged Care home on December 12 to sing for seniors.
The performance was part of an intergenerational care program at Little Scholars to connect young children with seniors.
Little Scholars Founder and Managing Director, Jae Fraser said celebrating the role of grandparents and older community members was important for the development of kids.
"For children, having interactions with people who are one or even two whole generations older than themselves, can be extremely meaningful and provide children with a deeper understanding of the world around them." he said.
Little Scholars invites local seniors onto the campus once a fortnight to improve the mental and social development of students while helping alleviate isolation and dementia commonly faced by seniors.
"Intergenerational care initiatives are backed by research and are producing extremely positive developmental outcomes for young children," Mr Fraser said.
"It gives them a healthier understanding of the world around them, which is why the intergenerational program is such an important initiative here at Little Scholars."
