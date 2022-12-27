Parenting experts have offered advice to families looking to curb screen time over the school holidays as research finds heightened device usage becomes the new normal.
According the Australian Institute of Family Studies (AIFS), most Australian children spend more time on screens than is recommended.
A Gonski Institute for Education report found more than four in five children own a screen-based device and 65% of parents agreed that negotiations about devices caused conflict at home.
Triple P (Positive Parenting Program) International Head of Training Associate Professor Alan Ralph said that excess screen time impacted young brains.
"The experiences that children and teens have each and every day, creates important learning and new neural pathways," he said.
"Excessive screen time not only leads to sleep disturbance and lack of physical activity, but also a potential decline in critical thinking skills - this can happen in adults as well as children and teenagers."
To help parents curb screen time, Triple P and Dr Ralph have suggestions to positively approach screen time and avoid conflict.
"These tips are not a one size fits all solution; they are interchangeable to suit your family's needs. If you are overwhelmed or seeking extra support, Triple P has a variety of free online programs available that may be of assistance," Dr Ralph said.
