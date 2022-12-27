Kids pay attention to what their parents or carers say, so modelling positive behavious and limiting device time could reduce the chance of conflict and resistance when kids are asked to put devices down. It will also help them feel included and represented.

Research suggests children under 5-years-old should have a maximum of one hour of recreation screen time, two hours maximum for 5-17 year-olds. Try to schedule screen time and set clear expectations about when and where it is okay to use screens.

Replace the time you would normally spend on devices with something else like physical activity or time outside so your child can engage their brain in new ways while spending time as a family.

have open and honest conversations with your children so they feel supported when change happens. Many people feel the need to turn to screens for socialisation and cutting this form of communication can lead to conflict.

