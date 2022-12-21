Capalaba
Probus Capalaba meets the first Wednesday of the month at the Capabala Bowls Club on Ney Road Capalaba at 10am. Phone Bev on 0488 067 712.
Cleveland
Visit the Wellington Point Library for a special Christmas story time on Thursday, December 22. Read a Christmas book, sing festive songs and make Christmas craft.
Birkdale
No Lights No Lycra dances in the dark every Wednesday from 5.45-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.
Victoria Point
Come along to celebrate our annual New Year's Eve Magic Family event at Victoria Point Lakeside, 7-27 Bunker Road on December 31 from 5-9pm with fireworks at 9pm, free entertainment, choldren's activities, food trucks, market stalls and more.
Birkdale
Countdown the New Year with Aussie Pride Band at the Grand View Hotel. Hear classic tunes and watch a with a spectacular laser-light and fire cannon show Saturday, December 31 from 5.30pm-midnight. Tickets $49, book at Eventbrite.
Redlands
The Carousel Caravan Club of Queensland holds monthly getaways for retired and semi-retired people. Visit a variety of destinations and makie new friends. For more information email carouselcaravanclub@gmail.com
Capalaba
Get closer to the furry, feathery and scaly creatures that inhabit our local area at Geckoes Wildlife at Indigiscapes Tuesday, January 10, 10.30am-10.45. Cost $10, book at eventbrite. Children under eight years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Cleveland
The Redlands CWA hosts weekly craft sessions every Tuesday from 9.30am-11.30am. Everyone is welcome to join in at the CWA hall, 3 Waterloo Street, Cleveland
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.