Capalaba
Visit the Capalaba Library, Saturday, January 14 from 9.30-10.15am for a fun-filled morning of story telling and craft. Hear the story Bark, George about a mother dog who tries to teach her pup how to bark, followed by some tail wagging craft!
Capalaba
Make a stained glass inspired window using colourful cellophane panelling with a rainbow scratch art frame at the Capalaba Library, Thursday, January 12 from 2-3pm.
Victoria Point
Enjoy all the best family favourites at our Saturday afternoon movie screenings, with Khumba in 3D at Victoria Point Library, Saturday, January 14 from 10.30-12pm. BYO snacks.
Cleveland
Welcome back our Julia Baker, snake catcher extraordinaire and star of the Discovery and Amazon Prime hit series Snake Boss to Cleveland Library for an entertaining and informative show at the Cleveland Library, Tuesday, January 17 from 9.30-10.30am. Bookings required.
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home.
Cleveland
Over 50's Fitness classes are held 9:30-10:30am Mondays and Thursdays at Cleveland Scouts Hall, and Tuesdays at Star of the Sea Parish Hall. Online Classes and Meditations at www.mindbodyharmonycoach.com.au. Call Penny on 0407 789 745.
Birkdale
Visit Craft Brew House at Birkdale for live music performed by local artists Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Cleveland
The Redlands CWA hosts weekly craft sessions every Tuesday from 9.30am-11.30am. Everyone is welcome to join in at the CWA hall, 3 Waterloo Street, Cleveland
