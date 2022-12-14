Councillors have gone against officer recommendations and rejected a contentious proposal for 122 townhouses off Kinross Road at Thornlands, despite concerns the move could lead to developers launching an appeal.
Cr Rowanne McKenzie moved an alternate motion to refuse the application at the December general meeting on Wednesday, going against council officers who had recommended that the plans be approved with a series of conditions.
The division seven councillor said the application did not meet several performance outcomes for the relevant zone codes in the Redland City Plan, including those relating to open space, housing diversity and active travel.
She also raised concerns about the current road network and public transport being insufficient to cater for increased population density, along with possible amenity impacts for existing properties in the Kinross estate.
"With this proposed application, a resident at 10 Westaway Court could have 25 or more people living next to them and the resident at 87 Kinross Road could have 20 or more next to them," Cr McKenzie said.
"Other residents living on East Ridge [Street] could have up to three townhouses on their back boundary, resulting in up to 15 people living in close proximity to them.
"This will have a negative impact on the privacy and amenity of the established residents."
A council report shows Brisbane-based company AR Developments had sought approval to build 122 townhouses, comprising three and four-bedroom dwellings, on a 4.65-hectare site adjoining an established housing development off Kinross Road.
The block, currently used for fruit juice manufacturing, is zoned in the City Plan as low medium density residential in one 2.2-hectare area, and as recreation and open space in another.
More than 50 submissions opposing the proposed development were lodged with the council during a 15-business-day consultation period in September.
Among the chief issues for ratepayers was that building 122 townhouses would have traffic impacts on surrounding streets, including Kinross Road, McBride Circuit and Boundary Road.
Peter Mitchell and Lance Hewlett both raised concerns that refusing the motion would see the matter contested in court.
Cr Mitchell contested statements that the development would not provide housing diversity or adequate open space.
"A refusal, in this case, is like fast food. It feels good first up, but it is going to make you sick over time ...," he said.
"Many families are going to live here and they are going to be very happy living here, as they are at all of the other areas that people call ghettos.
"We are on a loser here if we are looking at rejecting it."
Cr Mark Edwards said he was also concerned that refusing the application would be indefensible, as council officers had given the development their tick of approval.
"If we look at our track record, we haven't had a really great result in a lot of cases," he said.
"That is a cost I don't think I could support in these current times where every dollar means so much to everybody."
Cr Boglary said the area had a long and complex planning history stretching back to the early 2000s when the community had made it clear they wanted to see more green space.
"I appreciate all the points in the refusal and I think they are sufficient," she said.
"If we are thinking about future liveability near Kinross Road and what our community values across Redlands, support the alternate motion [to refuse approval]," she said.
Councillors voted eight to three to reject the proposal, with only councillors Mitchell, Edwards and Hewlett dissenting.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
