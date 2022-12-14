Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council knocks back contentious proposal for 122 townhouses off Kinross Road at Thornlands

By Jordan Crick
Updated December 14 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
Redland City Council has rejected a proposal to build 122 townhouses off Kinross Road at Thornlands. Pictures from Redland City Council/Google Maps

Councillors have gone against officer recommendations and rejected a contentious proposal for 122 townhouses off Kinross Road at Thornlands, despite concerns the move could lead to developers launching an appeal.

