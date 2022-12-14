Novel set in the Redlands

First time author Michelle Upton of Thornlands said she believed in writing about what you know.
And she knows the Redlands.
Her first novel Terms of Inheritance is set in the Redlands with references made to Raby Bay Harbour, Ziegenfusz Park, Cleveland Point lighthouse and the Victoria Point library.
"The Redlands coast is close to my heart. My kids grew up here and I have many fond memories of this place. I feel so blessed to live in such a beautiful location. It was easy to share this in my novel," Ms Upton said.
Ms Upton came to the attention of publishers Harper Collins when she entered the Banjo Prize for unpublished manuscripts after writing the novel in 2020.
"I was on a run when I got the call and I was feeling a bit deflated. When I found out it was short listed, it was a real pinch-me moment. It's like the cartoon of two miners who are both 1cm from the diamond. One keeps going and one stops. If you want something, you keep going," she said.
The book revolves around four sisters whose mother instructs them to fulfill individual personal goals in order to claim their considerable inheritance.
Ms Upton said most of the characters were based on parts of her own personality and experience.
"The idea came from my entering the Gold Coast marathon 12 years ago. Running a marathon is always so hard. I thought about someone having to do it and what circumstance that might be. You never know on a marathon if you will make it home," she said.
This character was Mel with other sisters coping with their own challenges including finding themselves and finding a relationship.
"I lost my Dad 14 years ago and I drew a lot from this experience in the character of Isla. At the time, it made me stop and think and really question life. It makes you strip everything back and re evaluate," she said.
"And then I threw in a relationship for Jess. A bit of romance is always a lot of fun."
With Rose, the exhausted mother of three, Ms Upton said she drew on her own experiences and hardships as a mother.
Ms Upton said she is currently working on her second stand-alone novel, again set in the Redlands.
Terms of Inheritance retails for $32.99 (soft cover) and is available at Big W Capalaba, QBD, Harry Hartogs and Target at Carindale.
