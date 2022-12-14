Redland City Bulletin

Writing what she knows best

By Linda Muller
Updated December 14 2022 - 9:45pm, first published 9:04pm
Author Michelle Upton chose Redland sites to base her novel Terms of Inheritance on.
Novel set in the Redlands

First time author Michelle Upton of Thornlands said she believed in writing about what you know.

