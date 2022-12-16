Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council endorses negotiation of agreement in principle for wildlife hospital

JC
By Jordan Crick
December 17 2022 - 8:00am
Redlands could soon be home to a wildlife hospital, with councillors endorsing the negotiation of an agreement in principle for a local facility. File picture

Redlands is a step closer to securing a wildlife hospital after councillors unanimously endorsed the negotiation of an agreement in principle for a local facility.

