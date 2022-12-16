Redlands is a step closer to securing a wildlife hospital after councillors unanimously endorsed the negotiation of an agreement in principle for a local facility.
The matter was briefly mentioned during a Mayoral Minute at the final Redland City Council general meeting for 2022 on Wednesday.
Councillors also resolved to give council chief executive Andrew Chesterman the power to negotiate, sign and execute any agreement in principle for a wildlife hospital.
A report will be brought back to a future general meeting where councillors will consider a final agreement for the facility.
Mayor Karen Williams said further details were currently commercial in confidence but the council hoped it would be able to provide more information in early 2023.
"Council is committed to attracting a wildlife hospital to Redlands Coast," she said.
"We have been working towards this goal over a number of years and have held ongoing positive discussions around partnerships with stakeholders.
"Council believes it is well-placed to meet the requirements for a wildlife hospital, based on our long-standing commitment to protecting koalas and other wildlife on Redlands Coast and our ecotourism benefits."
Options for a Redlands wildlife hospital were raised at a general meeting earlier in 2022, with Cr Adelia Berridge tabling a motion in June to consider whether Birkdale Land could house the facility.
Councillors instead voted on an alternate motion at the meeting, resolving to proceed to a workshop in November and continue investigating where the hospital could be placed to attract private investment.
The matter was tabled again on Wednesday during a Mayoral Minute, which allows Cr Williams to move a motion without being seconded, and once passed becomes a resolution of council.
Cr Adelia Berridge told the Bulletin this week that a wildlife hospital would also create an international tourism draw-card for the Redlands.
"Australia Zoo, Currumbin [Wildlife Sanctuary] and Port Stephens are three examples of faiclities providing business, employment, training and tourism, while also providing a much needed care unit for injured or sick wildlife," she said.
"These examples are sustainable businesses that have the values and principles that underpin a community and we all have a responsibility to ensure viability of wildlife in the area for generations to come."
Cr Williams said the council was already running a number of successful wildlife programs with research and government partners.
"These include the use of innovative technology to track and monitor koalas, the creation of sentinel sites to collect trend data and disease incidence on koalas over time," she said.
She said council also ran a suite of education programs, including an ambassador koala program, koala safe neighbourhoods and an annual citywide campaign to make residents aware of breeding season.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
