Several Redlands councillors have gone toe-to-toe during a fiery 20-minute debate over amending rules to keep tabs on the registration and insurance status of personal vehicles used for council business.
The policy - which sought to close a loophole that technically allowed councillors to claim mileage on unregistered and uninsured vehicles - was endorsed 10 votes to one at the December general meeting.
Cr Paul Golle, who tabled the motion on Wednesday, said councillors should be responsible for ensuring their vehicle was registered, roadworthy and insured before claiming compensation through the council.
"There was a noting of an unregistered vehicle [recently] and so it was fine to look at this policy and make sure that we have the proper checks and balances in place," he said.
"As it stands at the moment, anyone can get elected and turn up in their rusty old Datsun 120Y and start claiming compensation from ratepayers for mileage to prop up that vehicle."
Cr Tracey Huges said the policy was too broad as it did not cover several scenarios, including situations where a councillor borrowed another vehicle.
"How are we going to monitor, implement and have compliance on something along these lines?" she said.
Cr Lance Hewlett said the policy was getting into the territory of "minutiae control" and argued compliance should be left to law enforcement.
"I could be driving any vehicle out there, but if I did something wrong in my vehicle, the police would take care of it," he said.
The discussions quickly turned confrontational after Cr Adelia Berridge stated that councillors using their own car - rather than electing to take a fleet vehicle - were doing so at their own cost.
"In my case, my loss last year was $5000 and if I had replaced my vehicle - and my vehicle is up for replacement because it is nine years old - there would be more," she said.
Deputy mayor Julie Talty quickly called a point of order, claiming Cr Berridge was not speaking to the motion and instead telling "personal stories".
Mayor Karen Williams suggested that Cr Berridge bring an alternate notice of motion to a future council meeting if she wished to discuss other changes.
Councillors continued to debate the matter for a few minutes before the pair clashed again, with Cr Williams this time using her power as chair to warn Cr Berridge on standing orders.
There were audible comments from the small public gallery as the exchange played out.
"If you have questions about the use of your vehicle, you can take that offline," Cr Williams said.
"I want you to respect the other councillors in the room who live and breathe in this chamber by the standing orders."
A council officer said only three councillors currently used their personal cars for work purposes. The Bulletin understands those councillors are Berridge, Huges and Wendy Boglary.
The officer said a change to the guidelines meant councillors would likely need to provide evidence once a year that their insurance and registration were up to date.
Only Cr Huges voted against the amendment.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
