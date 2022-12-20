Property details:
Alexandra Hills
Endless potential and privately set, this property will be loved by those with a vision, wanting to add their own character into a home and lifestyle that will provide peace and tranquillity.
Sitting on sprawling 6002 square meters, there is space to transform the whole property to suit your lifestyle needs.
It has all the right foundations for a renovation or a demolition to start again and build your dream home.
The options are endless here with the enjoyment of acreage living while still being close to everything and an abundance of extras to suit many lifestyles.
The two-storey home upstairs features three decent sized bedrooms with built-ins, a bathroom with separate bath and shower, open plan living and dining, and a beautiful entertainment balcony.
Downstairs is currently utilised as an office but can be used as a teenagers hangout, gym, craftroom or playroom.
Outside is an inviting nature loving greenscape with a large shed for all the toys and tools, and truck and machinery parking areas.
The property also offers potential dual living or teenagers/grandparents retreat and the option to run your business from home.
Situated close to Capalaba and with easy access to Brisbane motorways.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
