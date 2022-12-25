Redland City Bulletin
Summer camp helps kids build confidence in the Redlands

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 26 2022 - 8:00am
Children do a water activity at a PGL Adventure Camp. Picture supplied

A summer camp in the Redlands is offering kids the experience of a lifetime to build confidence, make friends and connect with the outdoors during the school holidays.

