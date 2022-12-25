A summer camp in the Redlands is offering kids the experience of a lifetime to build confidence, make friends and connect with the outdoors during the school holidays.
PGL Adventure Camps will hold its first Queensland summer camp at Kindilan for children aged between eight to 14-years-old in January.
Kids will take part in abseiling, archery, challenge courses, canoeing, raft building , team challenges and more on 220 acres of bushland Redland Bay. The camp itself features a large lake, climbing tower, campfire and two large dining rooms.
PGL Adventure Camps Australia managing director Carl Stanforth said the camp featured a large lake, climbing tower, campfire and two large dining rooms.
''This is a great chance for parents to get their kids outdoors and away from screens, make new friends and challenge themselves in a new environment while, of course, having fun,'' he said.
"The program is designed to build confidence, independence and resilience in the campers who attend."
Kids have the options of three or five day camps, fully supervised by leaders with meals included from January 16-20, 2023.
Campers stay in cabin-style accommodation, with options to book bedding or bring a sleeping bag and pillow.
Day camp packages are also available for five or three days from 8.30am-5pm.
PGL Adventure Camps have been running camps for over 65 years and values include safety, quality, teamwork, fun, respect and inclusivity.
For more information, prices and bookings, visit https://www.pgladventurecamps.com.au/holiday-camps/ or call 1300 859 895
