RedCity Roar has welcomed another major signing to its women's roster this week as a US born superstar makes her way to the Redlands.
Raynisha Washington will partner with fellow Roar newcomer Lily Rutonno to make what could become one of the strongest backcourt combinations in the NBL1 North conference.
Washington is a well travelled player, having taken part in the NBL1 South Conference since 2017 are more recently she played in Europe and Greece more recently.
Washington said she was looking forward to making her mark with the Redlands side.
"I am truly excited for the upcoming year 2023, after recently playing in south Adelaide NBL1 central," she said.
"I now have the opportunity to play with Redcity NBL1 north, I am more than ready to be a part of the program with Coach Cassie and I am confident in her plan.
"I love coaching and being involved in the community, I am overwhelmed with joy to meet everyone at Redcity."
Washington's signing comes after commitments by New Zealand up-and-comer Qaizden Stephano and WNBL Sydney Flames development player Rotunno.
Bayside Basketball Club product Jaylen Cooper also re-signed for the RedCity Roar's 2023 women's program after an outstanding season in 2022.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
