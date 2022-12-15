A museum on Straddie has been recognised for its presentation of an exhibition which brought the Minjerribah community to tell the remarkable story of a fight to achieve the first equal wages for Aboriginal workers in Australia.
The North Stradbroke Island Museum on Minjerribah was announced the winner for outstanding achievement in the category of Project: Organisations Volunteer Run for Getting Equal: Australia's First Successful Aboriginal Wages Case at the 2022 Gallery and Museum Achievement Awards.
The winning project was presented by the Museum from July 2021 to July 2022 and shared the story of the Aboriginal Gang of the Dunwich Benevolent Asylum and their fight for equal wages.
The exhibition told of the Aboriginal people working at the Asylum successfully campaigning to be the first Aboriginal workers in Australia to be paid the same as white workers doing the same work.
The campaign began with a strike in 1918 and continued with 25 years of industrial, community and political action.
The achievement in 1944 happened 22 years before the granting of equal pay in the pastoral Industry and more than two decades before the 1967 Referendum.
The exhibition also marked the 75th anniversary of the closure of the Dunwich Benevolent Asylum in 1946.
It was conceived by the community and involved the families of people who were part of the campaign in planning, content and presentation of the exhibition.
Photographs, memories and stories, documents and artefacts were provided by community members and took two years of community engagement and research to achieve a community consensus for the story.
Museums & Galleries Queensland Executive Director, Rebekah Butler said the 18-minute film and audio compilation of the stories of community members was one of the most important aspects of the exhibition.
"North Stradbroke Island Museum on Minjerribah is congratulated for its work in telling this powerful and important story and for engaging the community in all stages of the exhibition's development," she said.
