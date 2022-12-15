Redland City Bulletin

North Stradbroke Island Museum on Minjerribah wins state award

December 16 2022 - 8:00am
North Stradbroke Island Museum on Minjerribah won a 2022 Gallery and Museum Achievement Award. Picture from North Stradbroke Island Museum on Minjerribah Facebook page.

A museum on Straddie has been recognised for its presentation of an exhibition which brought the Minjerribah community to tell the remarkable story of a fight to achieve the first equal wages for Aboriginal workers in Australia.

