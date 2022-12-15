Eligible bay island residents and businesses now have access to faster internet speeds through the NBN's Fibre Connect initiative, providing a boost for locals who rely on the web for work and study.
The program is delivering Fibre to the Premises technology (FTTP) upgrades to customers through their chosen home phone and internet provider when they order an eligible plan.
An FTTP connection, which is considered the most reliable on the National Broadband Network (NBN), connects a residence or business directly to the network using fibre optic cables.
The technology enables streaming of high-definition video, faster downloading and uploading of large files, although the NBN notes that speeds can be affected by factors like high internet usage.
All eligible residential homes and businesses on Russell, Karragarra, Lamb and Macleay islands can now access the FTTP, which can deliver wholesale download speeds of close to 1gbps.
NBN executive general manager customer experience and products Joe Lathan said there was an increasing demand for faster and more reliable internet for homes and businesses.
"This is being driven by trends such as hybrid work and study arrangements and an increase in online entertainment, such as streaming services and gaming, across multiple devices," he said.
"The last couple of years have shown us just how critical the NBN network is. We want more people to reap the benefits of fast and reliable internet, now and into the future."
The Fibre Connect initiative is part of the NBN's $4.5 billion commitment to connect up to eight million premises to the highest residential wholesale speed tiers by the end of 2023.
The program is only available in areas within the NBN Fibre-to-the-Node (FTTN) and Fibre-to-the Curb (FTTC) footprint.
Mr Lathan said almost one-in-five premises on the NBN's fixed line network were connected to plans with peak wholesale download speeds of 100mbps and above.
Residents on the islands can check their eligibility at nbn.com.au/fibreupgrade before booking an installation with their preferred phone and internet provider.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
