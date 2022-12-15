Redland City Bulletin

Bayside VIPs win praise after racking up 5000 hours of community service in 2022

JC
By Jordan Crick
December 16 2022 - 8:00am
Bayside ViPs at a pop-up information stall in Cleveland. Picture by Queensland Police Service

The Bayside Patrol Group's Volunteers in Policing team have been praised for racking up 5000 hours of community service in 2022.

