The Bayside Patrol Group's Volunteers in Policing team have been praised for racking up 5000 hours of community service in 2022.
VIPs conduct letterbox drops, man tables at community events, assist with home security assessments and participate in crime prevention initiatives.
Sergeant Chris Hebblethwaite said the volunteers also played an important role in supporting victims of crime by helping them rebuild their confidence.
"It's hard to quantify just how effective crime prevention activities can be, but I think that 5000 hours of voluntary service speaks volumes," Sergeant Hebblethwaite said.
"The local Bayside Police would like to thank our volunteers for all their time, their support and for making our community a safe and happy one to live and work in."
The Bayside Patrol Crime Prevention Unit will be recruiting volunteers to the Bayside VIP group in the new year.
Information on the program and application forms are available at police.qld.gov.au/careers-with-the-qps/volunteers-in-policing.
Questions and completed applications can be sent to DCPC.Bayside@police.qld.gov.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
