Queensland's peak motoring body is urging motorists to fill up soon as there are signs of an impending festive season fuel price spike.
According to RACQ spokesman Tristan Vorias 10 per cent of retailers across Greater Brisbane had hiked their unleaded prices to 199.9 cents per litre.
"We're now in the early stages of a price hike but there is still plenty of cheaper fuel available so shop around and make sure you fill the tank for 172 cents per litre or less," Mr Vorias said
"Right now the average for regular unleaded is 169.9 cents per litre in Greater Brisbane...but we don't expect these prices to last long.
"Over the next week or so, other fuel companies will lift their prices, which will shift south east Queensland into the expensive phase of its regular fuel price cycle just in time for Christmas."
As of December 15 the price spike was already hitting several bayside suburbs according to price aggregator Petrol Spy.
Although several retailers had already hiked regular unleaded prices to 199.9 cents per litre, fuel stations along Old Cleveland Road and Redland Bay Road were still offering the fuel for 161.9 cents per litre.
The cheapest diesel could be found at Metro Capalaba, which reported a price of 199.9 cents per litre.
The RACQ spokesman said high prices were likely to linger long after Christmas, so now was the last chance for motorists to fill up.
"We probably won't see the prices fall back into the cheap phase until January, so our message to motorists is fill the tank now, while there is plenty of cheaper fuel available," Mr Vorias said.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
