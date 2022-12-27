Stock up on rechargeable batteries and remember, batteries don't belong in any bin

Wrapping paper can go in the yellow recycling bin, or keep it and reuse next year or for craft activities

Cardboard boxes and hard plastic packaging go in the recycling bin

Put Christmas cards in the recycling bin or cut up to make gift cards for next year

Tinsel, twine, ribbon and string cannot be recycled and need to go in your red-lid bin or reuse for future gifts

Polystyrene can be taken to the mainland recycling and waste centres for recycling

Cellophane and other soft plastics like bubble wrap cannot be recycled

Scrunch up aluminium foil covering leftovers to the size of your fist and put in your recycling bin

Empty bottles and cans go in the recycling bin, or take them to a Containers for Change refund point

Consider starting a compost bin or worm farm for food scraps