Redland City Council urges residents to remember responsible recycling over festive season

By Jordan Crick
December 27 2022 - 4:00pm
Mayor Karen Williams, pictured here in 2019, is asking residents to ensure their waste is going in the correct bins. Picture by Jordan Crick

Redland City Council is calling on residents to ensure they are using the correct bins when recycling and making efforts to cut down on household waste over the festive season.

