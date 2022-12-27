Redland City Council is calling on residents to ensure they are using the correct bins when recycling and making efforts to cut down on household waste over the festive season.
Mayor Karen Williams said December and January were typically the peak months for waste generation in the Redlands.
"More than 5390 tonnes of household waste went to landfill from kerbside waste bins and council's recycling and waste centres in December 2021, and a further 5141 tonnes of household waste went into landfill in January this year," she said.
"This is up to 15 per cent more than the average monthly amount over the rest of the year.
"Christmas is a special time when families and friends come together to entertain and exchange gifts, but it is also a time when people generate a lot of waste with packaging materials and food scraps."
Recent audits show that more than 12 per cent of what ends up in landfill from household red-lid waste bins could be recycled.
Cr Williams said the council was encouraging residents to put their waste in the correct kerbside bins.
"There are a number of resources available to help residents manage waste and recycling, so it becomes just another tradition to follow each Christmas," she said.
Redland City Council advises the following tips for the remainder of the festive season:
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
