On-road electric scooters sold at Capalaba are being billed as a solution to cutting down on emissions and saving money on petrol as inflation continues to rise.
The battery-powered scooters, which differ from the stand-up models designed to be driven on footpaths, are also becoming a popular option for those hunting out an affordable second vehicle.
Up front costs for the scooters average about $5000 once initial registration is taken into account and several models can be driven on a standard Queensland car licence.
Maintenance costs are also considered to be a far-cry from their petrol alternatives, with ongoing servicing valued at about $2000 per year and 12-month registration costs topping approximately $350.
The scooters have a top speed of about 50km/h per hour and travel an average of 70 kilometres before the need to recharge, making them a viable option for buzzing around suburban streets.
Some models offer speeds up to 85km/h, but they can only be operated on a motorcycle licence.
Bartons Motor Group founder Mark Beitz, who is the brain behind the new all-electric scooter showroom which opened at Capalaba earlier this year, said people were changing the way they looked at transport.
He said people were looking for alternatives that could save them money while still providing mobility.
"While some are buying the on-road scooters for their first vehicle, many are using them as a second vehicle as they offer more mobility but cost nothing to run," he said.
"Because the new design scooters are modern and chic, with options from European style to - believe it or not - a hog, people want to be seen riding them."
Brisbane-based startup Benzina Zero, which is Italian for zero gasoline, sells its vehicles at Bartons EV Moto in Capalaba.
The range includes the Duo, City and Sport, all of which have different specifications to suit a range of drivers.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
