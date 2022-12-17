At this time of year, most people's individual mental attitude or mood changes to be, well, merrier. So, if many of us individually feel happier and act more cordially, that rubs off on others, and pretty soon, entire groups of people act the same way. It is not hard to surmise one person acting kindly encourages others to act the same way. Therefore it seems, at this time of year, a state of mind exists, a groupthink, that we all are kinder, personable, reasonable, loveable and loving. It isn't just a perception. It is a conscious choice to be more positive toward people at Christmas.