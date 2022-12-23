An expert boatie has urged Redland residents and visitors celebrating Christmas or ringing in the new year on the waters of Moreton Bay to prepare of long wait times and organise their safety gear before heading out.
Raby Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue Commodore Peter McKendry said the festive season and school holidays was always a busy time on the water and the 2022/2023 summer would be no different.
The public are going to have to check the weather before they go out, get onto the Bureau of Meteorology," he said.
"It is summer in Queensland so we get afternoon storms. Just make sure that everyone knows what the forecast is.
"There is going to be a lot of boats on the water. It's a fun time for everybody who wants to get out there and enjoy the the wonderful bay."
Mr McKendry said boaties could expect traffic on the seas and should prepare for wait times at boat ramps when entering and exiting the water.
"There's going to be a wide mix of people with different experience and abilities," he said.
"Just show up and be patient. If everybody stays calm we'll all get out there eventually and we can enjoy it."
He said anyone who had not used their boat in a while should check it has been maintained and that safety gear is up to standard.
"Take half an hour prior to going out to check your safety vests, fuel and ample supplies, and make sure everything is in working order," Mr McKendry said.
"You want to have that peace of mind that everything works in the event of an emergency."
Mr McKendry said the VMR would be there to help boaties in trouble.
"Our bases are manned with a boat crew for the whole holiday period and our radio room is manned from from 5am to 8pm every day of the year," he said.
"Please log on with us before you go out. It costs nothing and if anything happens at lest we know where you've been and where to start looking for you."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
