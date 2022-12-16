The final report into the future of Brisbane's flight paths has recommended more planes fly over the Redlands to limit aircraft noise across Brisbane.
The Brisbane New Parallel Runway Flight Paths Post Implementation Review Final Report recognises worries expressed by Redland residents and outlines Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) plans to deploy a noise monitoring terminal in the Redlands to investigate noise over the coming months.
Package two of the Noise Action Plan for Brisbane which came out of the report aims to maximise the number of flights over the water, with an aim for development and implementation in 2023.
The recommended focus for these flights is weekday evenings, Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings.
Other recommendations include examining opportunities to improve heights over coastline communities and shift-night time operations over water or away from inland communities.
Airservices Australia Chief Executive Officer Jason Harfield said the PIR engagement was ongoing.
"Airservices is pleased to have worked with community and industry stakeholders to deliver the PIR Final Report," Mr Harfield said.
"We are also continuing to conduct noise improvement trials.
"Flight path changes require a rigorous safety, design and environmental assessment process, which takes time to complete."
The report recognised Redland residents' concerns about the package two recommendations to increase operations in the bayside.
It explains flights to and from Brisbane to southern destinations fly over the Redlands when water departure modes are in use, otherwise they fly over Tingalpa and Logan.
Community engagement will be required on any changes to flight paths or airspace operations before final decisions.
Federal Member for Bowman, Henry Pike campaigned against changes to affect the Redlands and submitted a petition with 1200 signatures from locals who opposed increased aircraft noise for the final report.
Mr Pike said the "most troubling" recommendation involved the redesign of southern departure routes to turn sharply over the Redlands, significantly increasing aircraft noise.
"Whilst I have already made a submission to the report, met regularly with Airservices, spoken in parliament on this matter, and written to the Minister, I will be stepping up my campaign against aircraft noise in the new year," Mr Pike said.
The process to finalise adopted recommendations in the report may take several years to be finalised, but an increase in flights over the bay could begin in early 2023.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
