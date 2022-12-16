Redland City Bulletin
Airservices Australia could run more planes over Redlands by 2023

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 17 2022 - 8:00am
Airservices Australia's Brisbane New Parallel Runway Flight Paths Post Implementation Review (PIR) Final Report recomends more flights over the Redlands. File picture/picture supplied

The final report into the future of Brisbane's flight paths has recommended more planes fly over the Redlands to limit aircraft noise across Brisbane.

Local News

