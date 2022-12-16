The Australian Medical Association (AMA) Queensland branch has urged action at Redland Hospital amid concerns over patient safety and staff shortages in specialised positions.
The association claims the government's failure to deliver upgrades on time, including the promised stage one expansion for an ICU and more than 30 beds, has contributed to issues at the hospital.
AMA Queensland president Dr Maria Boulton said she had written to Health Minister Yvette D'Ath outlining "serious" concerns that the association's members had reported back from Redland Hospital.
"The Queensland government promised a staged expansion of Redland in 2020, but two years later, has not begun to deliver," she said.
"As a consequence, Redland Hospital has the worst ambulance ramping figures, some of the worst bed block in the state, and prolonged delays in moving admitted patients into ward beds.
"The people of Redlands and the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who strive against the odds every day to deliver quality and safe healthcare deserve better."
Dr Boulton also raised concerns about staffing at the hospital, saying there was a shortage of consultant anaesthetists and the number of full-time equivalent medical registrars was "critically low".
She said the ED was being left without adequate staffing 12 times a month on average because senior staff were being forced to escort patients in ambulances to other hospitals for critical care.
"The high dependency unit doesn't meet all required criteria, including resuscitation and stabilisation of emergencies until [patients] can be transferred," Dr Boulton said.
"This means ward patients who deteriorate end up back in the ED, as do patients from the Mater Private Hospital next door."
Ms D'Ath said the AMA should consult individual Hospital and Health Service leadership teams to discuss operational decisions and hospital management issues.
"When it comes to health investment, the Palaszczuk government is delivering for Redlands," she said.
"Our Redlands Satellite Hospital and the Minor Injury and Illness Clinic contained within it will divert ED presentations and take pressure off Redland Hospital."
Capalaba MP Don Brown said he found the AMA's comments "strange", as doctors had spoken openly with him during a recent visit to the hospital with Ms D'Ath.
"Doctors spoke freely to me during our visit a couple of weeks ago and expressed concerns about stage two and were happy that we were getting on with stage one," Mr Brown said.
"I also said they could talk to me at any time. My door is always open. That offer is also open to the AMA, who have never contacted me."
The state government announced tenders for two upgrade projects in late November, including the stage one expansion, which will result in a 65 beds being delivered at the hospital by 2024, 28 of which will come online next year.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said the Redlands community was paying the price for a "tired" third-term government.
"Every day, I hear stories from locals who waited too long for an ambulance or their surgery," he said.
"All we get from the Palaszczuk Government is excuses as to why the expansion at Redland Hospital is being delayed and why they haven't added a single bed.
"This mismanagement is putting lives at risk in my community."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
