Redland City Bulletin
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Australian Medical Association Queensland slams state government over 'alarming' concerns at Redland Hospital

JC
By Jordan Crick
December 17 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath says the AMA should consult HHS leadership to discuss operational decisions and hospital management.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) Queensland branch has urged action at Redland Hospital amid concerns over patient safety and staff shortages in specialised positions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.