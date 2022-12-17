A band made up of musicians from across Queensland and New South Wales will perform their first EP telling true stories of real Aussies at a Birkdale pub.
Darktown River will play their EP, 'Pamandi Road' at the Craft Brew House, Birkdale on Sunday, December 18.
Lead guitarist Chris Paterson of Capalaba said songs were written by their 'driving force', singer/songwriter Brendan Hogan, whose music told true stories inspired by locals in rural New South Wales where he spent his childhood.
"We got together in the early 2000s and Brendan Hogan came back to us recently with his songs about the Riverina," Paterson said.
"He has a knack for highlighting interesting townspeople and aspects of life that speak to all of us.
"We were planning on doing another project but his songs were so good that we decided to run with those."
The five piece band features Hogan on vocals and acoustic guitar, Paterson on electric guitar, Mick Nolan on bass Rikki Chaplin on piano/organ and Stuart Greenway on drums.
Paterson said the band's music was bluesy, alternative country and that Hogan's original songs were masterful storytelling.
"What's special is the stories are about locals that lived in the Riverina and even since we've released this EP Brendan has been getting phone calls from characters, children that are on the recordings who can't believe he's written these songs about their family members, some who have even passed away. It means so much to them," he said.
One song Hogan is especially proud of is called 'Aunty Judy's Christmas Tea,' and tells the story of getting in the car and going to Aunty Judy's home for Christmas tea.
Paterson said the band would look to book some more gigs both in the Redlands and the wider Brisbane city in the new year.
"We're coming back from a bit of a hiatus and we've come back with some new songs we have recorded and we're going to start playing," he said.
"Tracy and Martin Robson at the Craft Brew House have been so supportive and it's great to have a place we can play, get this new EP out and get the ball rolling."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
