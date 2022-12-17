Redland City Bulletin

Band of Queensland and NSW musos to play EP live in Birkdale

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 17 2022 - 4:00pm
Darktown River will perform their new EP at Craft Brew House on Sunday, December 18. Pictures supplied

A band made up of musicians from across Queensland and New South Wales will perform their first EP telling true stories of real Aussies at a Birkdale pub.

