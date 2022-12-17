Weekly wrap: Merry Christmas and happy New Year from the Redland City Bulletin

Hi readers,
Journalist Emily here to share some highlights from the Redland City Bulletin this week.
As we get closer to the end of the year, we begin to reflect on what we've done this year and some of the stories we've written. Stay tuned for the Redland City Bulletin's top news and sports stories of 2022 in late December. We will continue to bring you stories right into the new year.
This week, Jordi reported that the Australian Medical Association Queensland chimed in on one of the biggest issues in the Redlands, urging action at Redland Hospital amid concerns over risks to patient safety. It's a good read, and great to hear from some experts on this issue.
The issue of aircraft noise in the Redlands also came up again this week when I wrote that the final report into the future of Brisbane's flight paths recommended more planes fly over the Redlands to limit aircraft noise across Brisbane. This has been a topic of conversation amongst residents all year, what do you think?
Jordi also attended the last Redland City Council general meeting of 2022 where several Redlands councillors went toe-to-toe during a fiery 20-minute debate over amending rules to keep tabs on the registration and insurance status of personal vehicles used for council business.
Following on from my story on two developments proposing lagoons in the Redlands, Jordi wrote about the impacts this could have on the Cleveland Aquatic Centre. He reported that council insisted the popular venue would remain in its future plans.
From the good news desk, I shared the story of a group of kindy kids from Little Scholars Redland Bay who brought Christmas year to some senior residents at Yarrabee Aged care with a festive song in a program to connect generations.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
This will be the last Redland City Bulletin newsletter for 2022, so all of the staff here would like to wish you and yours a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year!
We look forward to bringing you more news in 2023.
Kind regards,
Emily Lowe
Journalist.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.